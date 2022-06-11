RBI approves appointment of R Subramaniakumar as MD and CEO of RBL Bank

R Subramaniakumar is a veteran Banker with 40 years of experience. He has worked with many renowned public sector banks. He was an Executive Director at Indian Bank and Indian Overseas Bank. He also held the position of Managing Director & CEO of Indian Overseas Bank.
RBL Bank on Saturday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of R Subramaniakumar as Managing Director and CEO of the Bank for three years tenure.
Subramaniakumar's tenure will begin from the date of his taking charge, under Section 35B of the Banking Regulation Act 1949.
In its regulatory filing, RBL Bank said, "a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be convened in due course upon the completion of requisite formalities, inter alia to approve the appointment of R Subramaniakumar as an Additional Director and as the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank."
R Subramaniakumar is a veteran Banker with 40 years of experience. His banking career commenced with Punjab National Bank ("PNB") in 1980 and he headed Business Transformation at PNB for 3 years and transformed the Business especially, Digital, Human Resources, MSME, Retail, and Overseas operations, etc.
He has worked with many renowned public sector banks. He was an Executive Director at Indian Bank and Indian Overseas Bank. He also held the position of Managing Director & CEO of Indian Overseas Bank. Also, he was an Administrator at Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited ("DHFL") a housing finance company, and achieved its resolution. Subramaniakumar was also an Independent Director of the UC Pension Fund.
Subramaniakumar is a Physics graduate with PGDCA (Post graduate diploma in computer application). He has acquired CISA (Certified information system audit) & CISM (Certified information security manager) from ISACA, USA. Banker with CAIIB. He also holds an Advanced Banking Certificate from University of Maryland, USA.
On Friday, RBL Bank shares closed at ₹113.35 apiece down 0.44% on BSE.