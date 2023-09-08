RBI okays interim Kotak chief for 2 months1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Dipak Gupta as interim managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank for a period of two months instead of four, indicating its intent to appoint a full-time chief during this period.