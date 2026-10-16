RBI approves merger of Emirates NBD’s India branches with RBL Bank from 1 December

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the merger of Emirates NBD Bank P.J.S.C.’s Indian branches with RBL Bank, effective 1 December, consolidating the two banks’ Indian operations after the Dubai-based lender acquired a majority stake in the private sector bank earlier this year.

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The approval brings Emirates NBD’s three Indian branches under RBL Bank, following the completion of an over ₹26,000 crore transaction that made the foreign lender the promoter of RBL Bank.

“RBI sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Indian branches of Emirates NBD Bank P.J.S.C. (Transferor Bank) with RBL Bank Limited (Transferee Bank),” the central bank said in a release, adding that all Indian branches of Emirates NBD will function as branches of RBL Bank from 1 December 2026.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 When will Emirates NBD’s Indian branches merge with RBL Bank? ⌵ The merger takes effect on 1 December 2026. From that date, all Indian branches of Emirates NBD will function as RBL Bank branches. 2 Which Emirates NBD branches in India will become part of RBL Bank? ⌵ Emirates NBD’s three Indian branches—in Mumbai, Gurugram and Chennai—will become part of RBL Bank. 3 What did the RBI approve in the Emirates NBD–RBL Bank merger? ⌵ The RBI sanctioned the amalgamation of Emirates NBD Bank P.J.S.C.’s Indian branches with RBL Bank. The approval consolidates Emirates NBD’s Indian branch operations under RBL Bank. 4 How is the branch merger different from Emirates NBD’s acquisition of RBL Bank? ⌵ Emirates NBD completed its acquisition of a 60% stake in RBL Bank in June 2026 for about ₹26,000 crore. The branch amalgamation is a separate step and takes effect on 1 December 2026.

The RBI announcement came post market hours. Shares of RBL Bank ended 1.1% higher today at ₹378.25 on the National Stock Exchange.

Also Read | Sachin Khandelwal quits Nuvama Group to join Emirates NBD Capital India

Building a larger franchise On 18 June, Emirates NBD completed its acquisition of a 60% stake in RBL Bank for ₹26,000 crore, making it the bank’s promoter. The transaction also included the appointment of five Emirates NBD executives as additional non-executive, non-independent directors on RBL Bank’s board.

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The deal was first announced in October 2025, when Emirates NBD said it would acquire a majority stake for $3 billion, or over ₹26,000 crore. The transaction was billed as the largest-ever foreign direct investment and equity fundraise in India’s banking sector. Shareholders approved the deal in November 2025, followed by RBI approval in April 2026 for Emirates NBD to acquire up to 74% of RBL Bank.

The Dubai government, through Investment Corp. of Dubai and Dubai Holding Group, holds about 56% in Emirates NBD. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market, the bank has a market capitalization of more than $50 billion. In India, it operates as a wholly owned subsidiary, with three branches in Mumbai, Gurugram and Chennai and around 30 employees.

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RBL Bank, by comparison, had 628 branches and 14,222 employees, catering to over 15 million customers, at the end of September 2026. Managing director and chief executive officer R. Subramaniakumar told Mint in October 2025 that branch expansion would be one of the biggest areas of deployment for the new capital.

On 12 October, RBL Bank reported a net profit of ₹4,818 crore for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 (Q2FY27), up 170% year-on-year and 90% sequentially. Net advances rose 42% year-on-year and 22% quarter-on-quarter to ₹1.4 trillion at the end of September, while deposits increased 34% year-on-year and 25% sequentially to ₹1.6 trillion.

In a post-earnings analyst call same day, Subramaniakumar said the capital infusion and change in ownership would help RBL Bank deepen existing relationships and establish new ones with large corporates that had previously been inaccessible because of constraints related to credit ratings, capital or the bank’s cost of funds.

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The bank is also targeting trade flows along corridors where Emirates NBD operates, seeking to gain a “competitive advantage because of Emirates NBD’s network”. At the same time, it plans to build granular and stable liabilities to progressively narrow the gap between its cost of deposits and that of larger banks.

“We want to leverage the momentum from the FCNR (foreign currency non-resident) deposit relationship we have onboarded to target non-resident flows, starting with the Middle East, and over time, in all the geographies where Emirates NBD has a presence,” he said.

RBL Bank also plans to invest in its distribution infrastructure, including branches, people and technology, to strengthen its presence in relevant geographies and roll out a wealth proposition for customers.

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Subramaniakumar said the bank aims to add 30-50 branches every quarter. Expansion, however, will involve more than increasing the branch count: RBL Bank also plans to “densify” existing branches by adding employees at locations where staff have reached the “desired level” of productivity.

“We are going to have a differentiated approach, which is going to be unique for us, in the sense that we are entering into the affluent, which we said almost 3-4 quarters before that we are getting into the wealth business. Now, with the Emirates NBD partnership, we are pretty confident of expanding this growth.”

Analysts see upside, but risks remain Brokerages differed on how quickly RBL Bank can translate its capital infusion and expanding franchise into stronger returns.

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“Much of the improvement (in margins and cost to income ratio) has come from equity infusion by Emirates NBD and the FCNR(B) mobilization, which together grew the balance sheet 20% QoQ,” HDFC Securities said in a note.

While excess capital and liquidity offer medium-term tailwinds for growth and net interest margin, the bank needs to use this window to address its “structural handicaps”, the brokerage said. It maintained a ‘Reduce’ rating on the stock, with a target price of ₹300.

Also Read | Emirates NBD-RBL deal signals floodgate of foreign investment

Emkay Global Financial, by contrast, raised its price target by 10.5% to ₹475 and maintained a ‘buy’ rating, citing expectations that return on assets (RoA) would gradually improve to 1-1.3% over FY27-FY29. RBL Bank reported RoA of 0.92% for the quarter, while return on equity (RoE) stood at 4.43%.

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“We find RBL as uniquely positioned amongst the fastest growing banks (30% CAGR) along with an improving franchise (lower cost of funds, rising branches),” ICICI Securities said in a post-earnings note. A shift in product mix towards secured loans could weigh on margins but help ease credit costs, it added. The brokerage expects RoA to improve to 1.4%, while RoE is likely to remain in single digits because of low leverage.

About the Author Anshika Kayastha Driven by a passion for news and commitment to accurate and ethical reporting, Anshika Kayastha has been covering the full spectrum of BFSI—from banks...Read More ✕ Anshika Kayastha Driven by a passion for news and commitment to accurate and ethical reporting, Anshika Kayastha has been covering the full spectrum of BFSI—from banks and NBFCs to fintechs, insurance, payments, regulators, personal finance and money markets for the past 13 years.



Based in Mumbai, her work at Mint spans comprehensive and insightful stories on sectoral trends, regulatory and policy shifts, corporate strategies, governance, and innovation. With a particular interest in fintech, she keeps a close watch on emerging players, disruptive business models, and the evolving regulatory landscape.



Prior to joining Mint in July 2024, Anshika honed her craft at The Hindu BusinessLine and Informist Media, to deliver incisive, well-sourced reporting on the forces shaping India's financial services. She holds a degree in media and communication from Symbiosis University.



When she's not tracking the latest RBI circular or tenaciously pursuing the next story, Anshika is most at home in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Warm, social, and endlessly curious, she's a self-confessed credit card enthusiast, and brings that same energy to offbeat TV series, puzzles, beach vacations, and competitive game nights.