RBI approves Pankaj Kumar Panja as Karnataka Bank non-executive chairman

“We are pleased to inform you that Bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in terms of Section 10B(1A)(i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 for appointment of Pradeep Kumar Panja, Independent Director of the Bank, as Part Time Chairman of the Bank, w.e.f. November 14, 2021 for a period of three years," Karnataka Bank said in its filing.