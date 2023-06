Equitas Small Finance Bank on Friday said that the Reserve Bank of India gave its approval for the re-appointment of P N Vasudevan as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank.

Vasudevan has been reappointed for a period of three years, from July 23, 2023, to July 23, 2026, the bank said in an exchange filing.

“We would like to inform that Reserve Bank of India vide its letter.... dated June 15, 2023, has given its approval for re-appointment of Vasudevan P N, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank for a period of three years with effect from July 23, 2023," said Equitas Small Finance Bank.

Vasudevan had expressed his desire to move on from his role for a career in health and education. However, in December 2022 he withdrew his decision.

Equitas Small Finance Bank reported a net profit of ₹190.03 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank had registered a net profit at ₹119.50 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023, the bank had registered a net at ₹573.59 crore from ₹280.73 crore registered in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at ₹1,394.41 crore as against ₹1,043.97 crore registered in the same period of last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023, the total income surged to ₹4,831.46 crore from ₹3,997.22 crore registered year ago.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 5 has recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share of ₹10 each fully paid-up subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting of the bank, the statement said.

On Friday, the company's scrip ended 1.03 per cent down at ₹86.32 on BSE.