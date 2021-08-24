RBI approves re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as ICICI Bank CEO

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as the chief executive of ICICI Bank till October 2023, the bank said in a regulatory statement on Tuesday.

“RBI vide its letter has approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as managing director and chief executive officer of the bank with effect from 15 October 2021 till 3 October 2023," it said.

The bank said that its shareholders at the annual general meeting held on 9 August 2019 had already approved the appointment of Bakhshi for a period effective from 15 October 2018 up to 3 October 2023.

Bakhshi has been at the helm of ICICI Bank since 15 October 2018, prior to which he was a wholetime director and the chief operating officer (COO) of the bank. That said, Bakhshi has been with the ICICI Group since 1986 and has handled various assignments across the group in ICICI Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

According to the bank, he grew up in a defence services family and has attended several schools and colleges across India before completing his management studies from XLRI in Jamshedpur.

