RBI approves re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as ICICI Bank CEO

Bakhshi has been at the helm of ICICI Bank since 15 October 2018, prior to which he was a wholetime director and the chief operating officer (COO) of the bank. That said, Bakhshi has been with the ICICI Group since 1986 and has handled various assignments across the group in ICICI Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}