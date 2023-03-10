RBI approves reappointment of Sumant Kathpalia as MD, CEO of IndusInd Bank1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 10:01 PM IST
The bank said the central bank has approved the re-appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as MD and CEO for a period of two years from 24 March, 2023.
Private lender IndusInd Bank on Friday said that the Reserve bank of India had approved the re-appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as management director and chief executive officer of the bank.
