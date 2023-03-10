Private lender IndusInd Bank on Friday said that the Reserve bank of India had approved the re-appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as management director and chief executive officer of the bank.

“We hereby inform that Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated March 10, 2023 has conveyed its approval for re-appointment of Mr. Sumant Kathpalia (DIN: 01054434) as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank for a further period of 2 years with effect from March 24, 2023," said IndusInd Bank in its filing.

The nod by RBI comes nearly six months after the IndusInd Bank's board of directors had cleared another term for Kathpalia, who has been the lender's MD & CEO since March 2020.