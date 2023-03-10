RBI approves reappointment of Sumant Kathpalia as MD, CEO of IndusInd Bank

“We hereby inform that Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated March 10, 2023 has conveyed its approval for re-appointment of Mr. Sumant Kathpalia (DIN: 01054434) as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank for a further period of 2 years with effect from March 24, 2023," said IndusInd Bank in its filing.

