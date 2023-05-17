RBI allows SBI Funds to buy up to 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank2 min read . Updated: 17 May 2023, 11:14 PM IST
The asset management company (AMC) currently holds a 5.07% equity stake in HDFC Bank and another 3.79% in mortgage financier Housing Development Finance Corp.
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved asset management company SBI Funds Management Ltd’s (SBIFML) proposal to acquire up to 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank, the lender said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×