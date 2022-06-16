RBI approves Shriram Group's financial services business merger. Details here

The Group expected the proposed merger of SCUF with STFC to further consolidate the leadership position of STFC in the 'Commercial Vehicle market.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved Shriram Group's composite scheme of arrangement and amalgamation of financial services business. On Thursday, Shriram Transport Finance and Shriram City Union Finance shares dipped on exchanges.
In its regulatory filing, Shriram Transport said, "We wish to inform you that Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated June 15, 2022 has issued No Objection to the Scheme with usual and normal conditions as generally stipulated in such similar approvals."
On BSE, Shriram Transport shares closed at ₹1145.15 apiece down by ₹4.45 or 0.39%. Shriram City Union shares ended at ₹1631 apiece lower by ₹16.90 or 1.03%.
The Shriram Group's composite scheme involves:
- the amalgamation of Shrilekha Business Consultancy with Shriram Capital (SCL).
- the demerger of undertaking from SCL, carrying on the businesses of Financial Services and other businesses, and the transfer and vesting thereof into Shriram Investment Holdings (SIHL).
- the demerger of undertakings from SCL carrying on the businesses of a) Life Insurance and b) General Insurance, and the transfer and vesting of the same into a) Shriram LI Holdings ("SLIH"), b) Shriram GI Holdings Private Limited ("SGIH") respectively.
- the amalgamation of SCL (with its remaining undertaking and investments) with Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC).
- the amalgamation of Shriram City Union Finance Limited ("SCUP") with STFC.
The scheme was announced in December last year.
The Group expects the proposal to amalgamate SCUF with STFC to be highly beneficial to all the stakeholders, by bringing together the capabilities and the presence of the Group in the categories of transport finance, and retail finance, and in the process create a larger financial lending entity with both these businesses combined, widen the range of services and products offered to customers and the resulting benefits of scale and synergies of operation.
In the statement dated December 13, 2021, the Group stated that the proposed merger of SCUF with STFC will further consolidate the leadership position of STFC in the 'Commercial Vehicle market. Following the proposed merger, and under SCUP's extensive understanding of credit culture, the amalgamated entity will be able to launch retail finance products in locations that SCUF has not been able to penetrate. The combination of the operations of these two entities with their own vast networks of customers will uniquely position the Group to ensure that each line of business is expanded to its fullest potential on the strength of a larger, amalgamated entity. As a single entity, it will be able to achieve economies of scale in operations, and lower funding costs.