RBI approves Vikram Sahu's appointment as Bank of America's India CEO — Details here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, approved the appointment of Vikram Sahu as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bank of America N.A. (BANA) in India, according to an internal memo.

As the new CEO of Bank of America N.A. in India, Vikram Sahu will lead the entity's local management team (LMT), while also remaining a member of the company's Asia Pacific Executive Committee and chair of the India country leadership team (CLT).

The internal memo also highlighted that Sahu will now report to Jin Su, who is the President of Asia Pacific for Bank of America (BofA).