RBI approves Vikram Sahu's appointment as Bank of America's India CEO — Details here

RBI approves Vikram Sahu's appointment as Bank of America's India CEO — Details here

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated3 Dec 2025, 03:29 PM IST
RBI approved Vikram Sahu's appointment as Bank of America's India CEO on Wednesday, 3 December 2025.
RBI approved Vikram Sahu's appointment as Bank of America's India CEO on Wednesday, 3 December 2025. (AP)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, approved the appointment of Vikram Sahu as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bank of America N.A. (BANA) in India, according to an internal memo.

As the new CEO of Bank of America N.A. in India, Vikram Sahu will lead the entity's local management team (LMT), while also remaining a member of the company's Asia Pacific Executive Committee and chair of the India country leadership team (CLT).

The internal memo also highlighted that Sahu will now report to Jin Su, who is the President of Asia Pacific for Bank of America (BofA).

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

News
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesNewsRBI approves Vikram Sahu's appointment as Bank of America's India CEO — Details here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.