RBI approves Vikram Sahu's appointment as Bank of America's India CEO — Details here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, approved the appointment of Vikram Sahu as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bank of America N.A. (BANA) in India, according to an internal memo.

As the new CEO of Bank of America N.A. in India, Vikram Sahu will lead the entity's local management team (LMT), while also remaining a member of the company's Asia Pacific Executive Committee and chair of the India country leadership team (CLT).

The internal memo also highlighted that Sahu will now report to Jin Su, who is the President of Asia Pacific for Bank of America (BofA). Vikram Sahu's appointment as the India CEO was announced in March 2025; the formal approval of the banking regulator was awaited, which was approved on Wednesday.

Who is Vikram Sahu? According to data collected from LinkedIn, Vikram Sahu has spent more than a decade at the US-based institutional lender, Bank of America, and has several years of experience in the industry, marking him as a veteran.

The data shows that Sahu worked as a Co-Lead of Tactical Research at Goldman Sachs in London from August 1990 to July 2006. In 2006, Sahu was promoted to the Head of Research for South Asia at Goldman.

After resigning in 2013, Vikram Sahu joined Bank of America in 2014 as the Head of Equity Research for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, and later also took charge of the Global Head of Equity Research at BofA.

Sahu holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Stephen's College, Delhi, and later he completed his Master of Arts degree from Northern Illinois University in the United States.

Vikram Sahu will now replace Kaku Nakhate, who has been leading BofA's India operations for the last 15 years.

The internal memo also highlighted that Kaku Nakhate will now become the Chair of the bank's India business, with her focus on deepening relationships with key clients in the country.

Kaku Nakhate, who holds an MMS in Finance degree from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, has worked as the head of global markets for DSP Merrill Lynch from 1989 to 2008, spending over 19 years with the company.

In 2009, she joined JPMorgan as its Vice Chairperson. However, after one year, he joined as the Country Head for Bank of America Merrill Lynch in India, according to the data collected from LinkedIn.