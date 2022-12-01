RBI approves Yes Bank stake sale to Carlyle, Advent

The bank said 25% of the price of every warrant has be paid at the time of allotment, while the balance 75% must be paid while exercising the option of converting the warrants into equity shares. The warrants are exercisable in one or more tranches after 1 April 2023, but not later than 15 days before expiry of 18 months from the date of allotment of the warrants, the bank added. Each warrant is equivalent to one share. Both investors can also nominate a non-executive and a non-retiring nominee director on the bank’s board, it added.