RBI asks Kotak Mahindra Bank not to pay dividend on PNCPS

“It is clarified that the above restriction on dividend distribution also applies to PNCPS," the RBI said in its letter to Kotak Mahindra Bank. According to industry watchers, the RBIs clarification may come as a jolt to preference shareholders of banks and NBFCs, which is typically treated as quasi debt with a fixed dividend payout, which in some cases investors can choose to turn into the company's common stock. In case of PNCPS investors are not entitled to receive past dividends in case the issuing company does not pay for a particular period.