RBI asks LVB to write off tier 2 bonds worth 318 crore

As on 30 September, the net worth of the bank is negative and the bank has been incurring losses continuously since the quarter ended March 2018. The bank is also in breach of prompt corrective action (PCA) thresholds for all the indicators like capital, asset quality, profitability and leverage. According to PCA rules, if a bank is in breach of threshold level 3 of capital, then it is deemed fit for resolution through amalgamation, winding up etc.