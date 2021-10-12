The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said that Chartered Accountants firm Haribhakti & Co has been barred from auditing regulated companies by RBI for a period of 2 years with effect from April 1, 2022.

The RBI said that this action has been taken on account of the failure on the part of the audit firm to comply with a specific direction issued by RBI with respect to its statutory audit of a Systemically Important Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC).

However, the action against Haribhakti & Co will not impact FY22 audits of companies. “This will not impact audit assignment/s of M/s Haribhakti & Co. LLP in RBI regulated entities for the financial year 2021-22," the circular stated.

