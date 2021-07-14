The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday barred Mastercard Asia from on-boarding new domestic customers onto its card network for violating RBI’s directions on storage of payment system data.

In a press release, RBI asked all card issuing banks and non-banks to conform to the new directions with effect from 22 July. This order will not affect existing Mastercard customers, it said.

“Notwithstanding lapse of considerable time and adequate opportunities being given, the entity has been found to be non-compliant with the directions on Storage of Payment System Data," it said.

“This regulation came about after law enforcement and regulatory agencies faced difficulties in getting data from such entities for investigative purposes. RBI gave enough time and opportunity to the entities for complying with the new regulations. Despite this if these companies have not been able to achieve the requirement, the regulator found such punitive actions necessary," said an official aware of the matter.

In April 2018 RBI had asked all system providers to ensure that within a period of six months the entire data relating to payment systems operated by them is stored in a system only in India. They were also required to report compliance to RBI and submit a Board-approved System Audit Report conducted by a CERT-In empanelled auditor within the timelines specified therein. The rationale behind the regulation was to ensure improved oversight over the licenced entities in case of any fraud or money laundering. Since the beginning many players had resisted this rule by stating that much of their processing was centralised and it was not feasible to restructure global operations. RBI later clarified that while data can be stored only locally, it can be sent intraday for processing but should be deleted from offshore servers in 24 hours.

However in April this year RBI had imposed restrictions on American Express Banking Corp. and Diners Club International Ltd. from on-boarding new domestic customers onto their card networks from 1 May, citing the same reason on non-compliance with the directions on Storage of Payment System Data.

Of late RBI has been meting out punitive action against banks and other entities for violating regulations. The central bank had barred the country’s largest private sector bank from selling credit cards after the bank witnessed repeated technological outages at the bank for two years.

In a Mint editorial on Wednesday, Deep Mukherjee, a risk management professional had noted that RBI had started charging hefty penalty on banks than before. Case in point was the circular in May when RBI asked two large Indian private banks to pay fines ranging from ₹3 crore to ₹10 crore, the highest by the regulator.

