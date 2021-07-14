RBI bars Mastercard Asia from on-boarding new domestic customers

In April 2018 RBI had asked all system providers to ensure that within a period of six months the entire data relating to payment systems operated by them is stored in a system only in India. They were also required to report compliance to RBI and submit a Board-approved System Audit Report conducted by a CERT-In empanelled auditor within the timelines specified therein. The rationale behind the regulation was to ensure improved oversight over the licenced entities in case of any fraud or money laundering. Since the beginning many players had resisted this rule by stating that much of their processing was centralised and it was not feasible to restructure global operations. RBI later clarified that while data can be stored only locally, it can be sent intraday for processing but should be deleted from offshore servers in 24 hours.