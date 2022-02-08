The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday began its three-day meeting to decide on key interest rates. The bi-monthly policy meeting comes in the wake of Union Budget 2022, inflationary concerns and evolving geo-political situation.

The committee is headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and he is scheduled to announce the policy resolution on Thursday.

The meeting was to start on Monday but it was postponed by a day in view of Maharashtra declaring public holiday on February 7 to mourn the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

There is a general consensus among analysts and commentators that RBI will maintain status quo on bench interest rate or repo rate for the tenth consecutive time.

The last MPC held in December 2021 had kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4% and decided to continue with its accommodative stance against the backdrop of concerns over the emergence of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

The central bank had last revised the policy rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rate to a historic low.

However, RBI is expected to raise the reverse repo rate, announcing the start of policy normalisation and joining other central banks withdrawing emergency support two years after the coronavirus outbreak caused widespread economic stress.

Majority of economists polled by Mint expect RBI to hike reverse repo, the rate at which Central bank borrows from banks, by 20-25 basis points. A Reuters poll of economists forecast that the RBI would raise the reverse repo rate to 3.55% from 3.35%, narrowing the corridor between it and the repo rate to 45 bps.

The repo rate is expected to go up by 25 bps at the subsequent meeting in April according to a little over half the respondents while two-thirds expect one more similar sized increase later in the year.

Experts are also of the opinion that the MPC may change the policy stance from 'accommodative' to 'neutral'.

The outlook on inflation and growth may remain unchanged for the current fiscal, while the statement is keenly awaited for its forward guidance on inflation and the GDP for the next fiscal.

Citing the massive spike in credit growth during the first half and the steeper fall in deposits and the resultant rise in term money rates, coupled with the record high borrowings, an SBI report has called for a 20 bps increase in reverse repo rate outside the MPC ambit so that the central bank find buyers for the flooding new debt papers.

The budget 2023 has pegged the Centre's gross borrowing at a record ₹14.3 lakh crore and for the FY22 at ₹10.5 lakh crore, lower than ₹13.5 lakh crore this fiscal, while together with the states, the gross borrowing will be ₹23.3 lakh crore and net will be ₹17.8 lakh crore, the report said. The budget seeks to pay back ₹3.1 lakh crore next fiscal, up from ₹2.7 lakh crore this fiscal, it added.

While during the first half of FY22 itself, signs of credit recovery became visible, the latest data for the week to January 14, 2022, shows all banks incremental credit grew by ₹5.46 lakh crore, more than double of ₹2.72 lakh crore in the same period last fiscal, the report said, adding as against this, the incremental deposit growth was only ₹8.6 lakh crore, down from ₹10.5 lakh crore.

