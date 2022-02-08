RBI begins three-day monetary policy meeting to decide on key rates

The budget 2023 has pegged the Centre's gross borrowing at a record ₹14.3 lakh crore and for the FY22 at ₹10.5 lakh crore, lower than ₹13.5 lakh crore this fiscal, while together with the states, the gross borrowing will be ₹23.3 lakh crore and net will be ₹17.8 lakh crore, the report said. The budget seeks to pay back ₹3.1 lakh crore next fiscal, up from ₹2.7 lakh crore this fiscal, it added.