RBI cancels licence of The Kapol Co-operative Bank over earnings prospects1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 02:27 PM IST
The bank has been prohibited from conducting the business of ‘banking’ which includes, among other things, acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits with immediate effect.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the licence of Mumbai-based The Kapol Co-operative Bank Limited as the lender does not have adequate capital and earning prospects. Upon the cancellation of the licence, the cooperative bank has been prohibited from conducting the business of ‘banking’ which includes, among other things, acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits with immediate effect, the RBI said in a statement.