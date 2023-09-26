Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  RBI cancels licence of The Kapol Co-operative Bank over earnings prospects

RBI cancels licence of The Kapol Co-operative Bank over earnings prospects

1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 02:27 PM IST Livemint

The bank has been prohibited from conducting the business of ‘banking’ which includes, among other things, acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits with immediate effect.

Reserve Bank of India building, Sansad Marg;17/09/2012; Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the licence of Mumbai-based The Kapol Co-operative Bank Limited as the lender does not have adequate capital and earning prospects. Upon the cancellation of the licence, the cooperative bank has been prohibited from conducting the business of ‘banking’ which includes, among other things, acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits with immediate effect, the RBI said in a statement.

The Additional Secretary & Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Ministry of Cooperation, has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank, according to the central bank's statement.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 02:27 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.