RBI cancels licenses of two co-operative banks1 min read 05 Jul 2023, 10:22 PM IST
RBI has cancelled the banking licenses of two co-operative banks in Maharashtra and Karnataka due to inadequate capital and earning prospects. The banks have ceased operations and depositors will be entitled to receive up to ₹5 lakh from the DICGC.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it has cancelled the banking licenses of two co-operative banks in Maharashtra and Karnataka.
