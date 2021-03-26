MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) challenging an order by the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) allowing Srei to skip repayments between 1 January and 30 June, said a person aware of the development.

Specifically, the regulator has appealed against a paragraph in the 30 December NCLT order that said “all governmental or regulatory authorities shall be estopped from taking any coercive steps" against the company, said the person cited above.

“…we direct that in the meantime till further orders, the creditors of the applicant company covered under the scheme shall maintain status quo with respect to their respective contractual terms dues claims and rights and the creditors and all governmental or regulatory authorities shall be estopped from taking any coercive steps including reporting in any form and/or changing the account status of the company from being a standard asset which will prejudicially affect the company and/or sanctioning and/or implementation of the scheme," the NCLT said in its December order.

To be sure, RBI is not the first institution to appeal against the NCLT order. Brickwork Ratings and several others had separately moved NCLAT against the NCLT order. Care Ratings recently downgraded Srei’s ratings for Rs29,240.3 crore debt to “default", after a favourable NCLAT order in a separate case it filed along with others. Debenture trustees Axis Trustee Services Ltd and Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd, which represent bondholders, have also jointly moved the tribunal against the order, which has impacted retail and institutional investors alike.

Kolkata-based Srei group was in December granted a moratorium on repayments by NCLT’s Kolkata bench from 1 January to 30 June. Under the scheme of arrangement, the company has proposed to make repayments to various categories of debenture holders over an extended period.

