'Cyber Security for a safer financial system': RBI dept guv MK Jain recommends 6 strategies for banking sector4 min read 05 Jun 2023, 09:31 PM IST
RBI deputy governor MK Jain on Monday said, curbing cyber risk requires an international effort. The deputy governor believes that as financial transactions migrate to digital platforms, the reliance on information technology infrastructure grows exponentially. Thereby, he recommended six cybersecurity strategies that would help improve the global cybersecurity environment.
