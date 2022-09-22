Earlier this week, a 27-year-old pregnant woman allegedly was crushed to death under a tractor which was forcibly driven away by the recovery agent of the said NBFC in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. The victim was the daughter of a specially-abled farmer. The recovery agent refused to listen to the farmer's plea and kept on driving the tractor, his pregnant daughter, who had reached the spot, ran after the vehicle and was crushed to death under its wheels. She was three-months pregnant.