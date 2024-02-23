RBI directs NPCI to examine Paytm's request for being third-party app for UPI
According to the RBI, the directive has been issued to ensure seamless digital payments by UPI customers using ‘@paytm’ handle (operated by the Paytm Payments Bank) and minimise concentration risk in the UPI system.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) advised the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Friday, February 23, to examine Paytm’s request to become a third-party application provider for UPI payments.
