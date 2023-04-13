RBI evaluating potential bidders for majority stake in IDBI Bank: Report2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 01:53 PM IST
IDBI Bank divestment: Kotak Mahindra Bank, CSB Bank, and Emirates NBD are among the entities that have submitted expressions of interest for the stake
IDBI Bank divestment: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is currently assessing several potential bidders who have expressed interest in acquiring a majority stake in the government-owned IDBI Bank Ltd, according to three sources familiar with the situation, as reported by Reuters.
