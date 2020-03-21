Mumbai: Reserve bank of India on Saturday extended the regulatory restrictions on Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) Bank by another three months.

In a press release, RBI said that it has been closely monitoring the situation and has been holding regular meetings with the Administrator and the Advisory Committee of the bank to draw up a revival scheme for the bank.

“In the interest of the depositors and the stability of the cooperative banking sector, the Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with various stakeholders and authorities, is trying to work out a scheme for revival of the bank. In order to take this forward, it is considered necessary to extend the aforesaid Directions for a further period of three months," said RBI.

The central bank also added that it has been in talks with various authorities for the expeditious sale of securities and recoveries of loans.

The validity of directive dated 23 September, 2019, stands modified from 23 March, 2020 to 22 June, 2020.

On 24 September 2020, RBI had imposed restrictions on PMC bank under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act. This was aimed at preventing a run on the bank that could end up endangering the stability of the entire financial system because of a contagion effect.

These curbs were put in place after the central bank saw gross under reporting of bad loans, financial irregularities by the bank’s officials and failure of internal controls and systems.

The RBI also superseded the board and the management of the bank and appointed an ex-RBI official as the administrator at the bank.

According to 21 March report by Mumbai Mirror, RBI has offered a plan where depositors can invest in a bond called innovative perpetual deposit instrument (IPDI) with lock-in period of 10 years.

The extension of the restrictions comes at a time when RBI and government put in place a bailout package for Yes Bank in no time, while it still has not succeeded to do so in the case of PMC due to the constraints of dual regulation. Regulation of urban cooperative banks is split between the RBI and the Registrar of Co-operative Societies, while that of smaller co-operative banks is divided between National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) and RCS. RCS reports to the central government.