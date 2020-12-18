RBI extends restrictions on scam-hit PMC Bank till 31 March

In September, 2019, the Reserve Bank of India had superseded the board of the multi-state urban cooperative bank and placed it under various regulatory restrictions after detection of certain financial irregularities, hiding and misreporting of loans given to real estate developer HDIL. It's exposure to HDIL was over ₹6,500 crore or 73 per cent of its total loan book size of ₹8,880 crore as of September 19, 2019. Initially, the RBI had allowed depositors to withdraw ₹1,000 which was later raised to ₹1 lakh per account to mitigate their difficulties. In June this year, the RBI had extended the regulatory restrictions on the cooperative bank by another six months till December 22, 2020. As of March 31, 2020, the PMC Bank's total deposits stood at ₹10,727.12 crore and total advances at ₹4,472.78 crore. Gross NPA of the bank stood at ₹3,518.89 crore as of end-March.