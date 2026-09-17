The Reserve Bank of India’s latest FAQs on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may have further weakened Tata Trusts’ efforts to keep Tata Sons private, clarifying rules that underpin the central bank’s decision to reject the holding company’s application to surrender its regulatory registration and avoid a stock-market listing.
Tata Sons is registered with the RBI as a "core investment company" (CIC) — a category for holding companies that mainly invest in their own group's businesses. Large CICs, known as "upper-layer" NBFCs, are required to list on the stock exchange. Tata Sons had asked the RBI to let it exit this category entirely, arguing that since it had repaid more than ₹20,000 crore in debt and was now debt-free, it no longer needed to be regulated this way. The RBI rejected that request last week — and the new FAQs explain why.
RBI FAQs may pave way for Tata Son's listing
The Reserve Bank of India’s latest FAQs on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may have further weakened Tata Trusts’ efforts to keep Tata Sons private, clarifying rules that underpin the central bank’s decision to reject the holding company’s application to surrender its regulatory registration and avoid a stock-market listing.
About the Author
Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.
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