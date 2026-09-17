RBI FAQs may pave way for Tata Son's listing

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India’s latest FAQs on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may have further weakened Tata Trusts’ efforts to keep Tata Sons private, clarifying rules that underpin the central bank’s decision to reject the holding company’s application to surrender its regulatory registration and avoid a stock-market listing.



Tata Sons is registered with the RBI as a "core investment company" (CIC) — a category for holding companies that mainly invest in their own group's businesses. Large CICs, known as "upper-layer" NBFCs, are required to list on the stock exchange. Tata Sons had asked the RBI to let it exit this category entirely, arguing that since it had repaid more than ₹20,000 crore in debt and was now debt-free, it no longer needed to be regulated this way. The RBI rejected that request last week — and the new FAQs explain why.