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RBI FAQs may pave way for Tata Son's listing

Subhana Shaikh
1 min read17 Sep 2026, 08:26 PM IST
The company has sought to remain privately held, but the RBI’s rejection of its deregistration application and the latest FAQs have reinforced the regulatory pressure it faces.
The company has sought to remain privately held, but the RBI’s rejection of its deregistration application and the latest FAQs have reinforced the regulatory pressure it faces.(Bloomberg)
Summary

The RBI’s latest clarification leaves Tata Sons with little room to rely on its debt-free status as a basis for deregistration.

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MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India’s latest FAQs on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may have further weakened Tata Trusts’ efforts to keep Tata Sons private, clarifying rules that underpin the central bank’s decision to reject the holding company’s application to surrender its regulatory registration and avoid a stock-market listing.

Tata Sons is registered with the RBI as a "core investment company" (CIC) — a category for holding companies that mainly invest in their own group's businesses. Large CICs, known as "upper-layer" NBFCs, are required to list on the stock exchange. Tata Sons had asked the RBI to let it exit this category entirely, arguing that since it had repaid more than 20,000 crore in debt and was now debt-free, it no longer needed to be regulated this way. The RBI rejected that request last week — and the new FAQs explain why.

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India’s latest FAQs on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may have further weakened Tata Trusts’ efforts to keep Tata Sons private, clarifying rules that underpin the central bank’s decision to reject the holding company’s application to surrender its regulatory registration and avoid a stock-market listing.

Tata Sons is registered with the RBI as a "core investment company" (CIC) — a category for holding companies that mainly invest in their own group's businesses. Large CICs, known as "upper-layer" NBFCs, are required to list on the stock exchange. Tata Sons had asked the RBI to let it exit this category entirely, arguing that since it had repaid more than 20,000 crore in debt and was now debt-free, it no longer needed to be regulated this way. The RBI rejected that request last week — and the new FAQs explain why.

Also Read | Tata tables a mega offer from SP Group to avoid listing

The RBI has clarified that being debt-free isn't enough to escape the rules. What actually matters is access to "public funds," a term far broader than a company's own direct borrowings. Public funds, the RBI said, include money raised through banks, inter-corporate deposits, commercial paper and debentures — and, crucially, funds accessed indirectly through group and associate companies. So even though Tata Sons itself carries no debt, its group companies' access to bank financing and market funding still counts against it.

Listed Tata companies including Tata Steel Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd. and Tata Power Co. Ltd. own stakes in it, making it an indirect recipient of public funds under RBI's definition.

"Public funds are not the same as public deposits," the RBI said in the FAQs.

The FAQ also spells out the criteria for a CIC. To qualify as a CIC in the first place, a company must invest at least 90% of its net assets in group companies, with 60% of that in equity shares. It must also clear what's called the 50:50 principal business test, under which financial assets must account for more than 50% of total assets and income from financial assets must exceed 50% of gross income.

The RBI’s latest clarification leaves Tata Sons with little room to rely on its debt-free status as a basis for deregistration. Instead, the company remains subject to the rules applicable to an upper-layer NBFC, including enhanced regulatory requirements.

Also Read | Tata Sons IPO: Listing approved as Chandra to stay on for 5 more years

For the Tata group, the issue is significant because Tata Sons is the holding company of major listed and unlisted businesses across technology, automobiles, steel, power and financial services. The company has sought to remain privately held, but the RBI’s rejection of its deregistration application and the latest FAQs have reinforced the regulatory pressure it faces.

Chandrasekaran gets another term

The FAQs comes at a significant moment for Tata Sons, with the company’s board on Thursday approving a fresh five-year term for N. Chandrasekaran as executive chairman. His current term is due to end on 20 February 2027, according to a statement from Tata Sons. The decision reverses Chandrasekaran’s position last month that he would not seek another term.

The reappointment comes against the backdrop of a debate over the future leadership and structure of Tata Sons. Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata had favoured beginning the process of finding a successor after Chandrasekaran’s decision to step down.

The fresh five-year term means Chandrasekaran is likely to continue leading Tata Sons as it navigates regulatory requirements applicable to an upper-layer NBFC, including the implications of a potential listing. He has been chairman since 2017 and was previously given a second five-year term.

Also Read | Drama at Tata Sons: Chandra gets fresh term; Tata Trusts calls it 'illegal'

His reappointment removes, at least for now, the immediate need for a succession process that had been under discussion following his decision to step down.

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Meet the Author

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetarRead more

y policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsRBI FAQs may pave way for Tata Son's listing

RBI FAQs may pave way for Tata Son's listing

Subhana Shaikh
1 min read17 Sep 2026, 08:26 PM IST
The company has sought to remain privately held, but the RBI’s rejection of its deregistration application and the latest FAQs have reinforced the regulatory pressure it faces.
The company has sought to remain privately held, but the RBI’s rejection of its deregistration application and the latest FAQs have reinforced the regulatory pressure it faces.(Bloomberg)
Summary

The RBI’s latest clarification leaves Tata Sons with little room to rely on its debt-free status as a basis for deregistration.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India’s latest FAQs on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may have further weakened Tata Trusts’ efforts to keep Tata Sons private, clarifying rules that underpin the central bank’s decision to reject the holding company’s application to surrender its regulatory registration and avoid a stock-market listing.

Tata Sons is registered with the RBI as a "core investment company" (CIC) — a category for holding companies that mainly invest in their own group's businesses. Large CICs, known as "upper-layer" NBFCs, are required to list on the stock exchange. Tata Sons had asked the RBI to let it exit this category entirely, arguing that since it had repaid more than 20,000 crore in debt and was now debt-free, it no longer needed to be regulated this way. The RBI rejected that request last week — and the new FAQs explain why.

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India’s latest FAQs on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may have further weakened Tata Trusts’ efforts to keep Tata Sons private, clarifying rules that underpin the central bank’s decision to reject the holding company’s application to surrender its regulatory registration and avoid a stock-market listing.

Tata Sons is registered with the RBI as a "core investment company" (CIC) — a category for holding companies that mainly invest in their own group's businesses. Large CICs, known as "upper-layer" NBFCs, are required to list on the stock exchange. Tata Sons had asked the RBI to let it exit this category entirely, arguing that since it had repaid more than 20,000 crore in debt and was now debt-free, it no longer needed to be regulated this way. The RBI rejected that request last week — and the new FAQs explain why.

Also Read | Tata tables a mega offer from SP Group to avoid listing

The RBI has clarified that being debt-free isn't enough to escape the rules. What actually matters is access to "public funds," a term far broader than a company's own direct borrowings. Public funds, the RBI said, include money raised through banks, inter-corporate deposits, commercial paper and debentures — and, crucially, funds accessed indirectly through group and associate companies. So even though Tata Sons itself carries no debt, its group companies' access to bank financing and market funding still counts against it.

Listed Tata companies including Tata Steel Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd. and Tata Power Co. Ltd. own stakes in it, making it an indirect recipient of public funds under RBI's definition.

"Public funds are not the same as public deposits," the RBI said in the FAQs.

The FAQ also spells out the criteria for a CIC. To qualify as a CIC in the first place, a company must invest at least 90% of its net assets in group companies, with 60% of that in equity shares. It must also clear what's called the 50:50 principal business test, under which financial assets must account for more than 50% of total assets and income from financial assets must exceed 50% of gross income.

The RBI’s latest clarification leaves Tata Sons with little room to rely on its debt-free status as a basis for deregistration. Instead, the company remains subject to the rules applicable to an upper-layer NBFC, including enhanced regulatory requirements.

Also Read | Tata Sons IPO: Listing approved as Chandra to stay on for 5 more years

For the Tata group, the issue is significant because Tata Sons is the holding company of major listed and unlisted businesses across technology, automobiles, steel, power and financial services. The company has sought to remain privately held, but the RBI’s rejection of its deregistration application and the latest FAQs have reinforced the regulatory pressure it faces.

Chandrasekaran gets another term

The FAQs comes at a significant moment for Tata Sons, with the company’s board on Thursday approving a fresh five-year term for N. Chandrasekaran as executive chairman. His current term is due to end on 20 February 2027, according to a statement from Tata Sons. The decision reverses Chandrasekaran’s position last month that he would not seek another term.

The reappointment comes against the backdrop of a debate over the future leadership and structure of Tata Sons. Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata had favoured beginning the process of finding a successor after Chandrasekaran’s decision to step down.

The fresh five-year term means Chandrasekaran is likely to continue leading Tata Sons as it navigates regulatory requirements applicable to an upper-layer NBFC, including the implications of a potential listing. He has been chairman since 2017 and was previously given a second five-year term.

Also Read | Drama at Tata Sons: Chandra gets fresh term; Tata Trusts calls it 'illegal'

His reappointment removes, at least for now, the immediate need for a succession process that had been under discussion following his decision to step down.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetarRead more

y policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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