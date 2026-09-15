RBI files caveat in Bombay HC amid Tata Sons listing matter: Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has preemptively filed a caveat petition in the Bombay High Court in the Tata Sons listing matter.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the caveat means the RBI wants to be heard if any petitioner approaches the court challenging the decision or seeking a stay.

They have conveyed the same to the Tata Sons.

RBI rejects Tata Sons CoR surrender application The development came after the central bank rejected Tata Sons' application last week to voluntarily surrender its Certificate of Registration (CoR), hampering the company's plan to be classified as an unregistered Core Investment Company (CIC).

Following the RBI's decision, Tata Sons will have to be listed publicly. Tata Sons is the holding company of India's largest business conglomerate.

After its September 11 decision, the RBI advised Tata Sons to take all necessary steps to comply with the guidelines and instructions applicable to an NBFC-Upper Layer entity. The central bank had earlier said it could not accede to Tata Sons' request for voluntary surrender of its CoR.

Tata Sons exploring options According to a Bloomberg report, Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata was caught off guard by the RBI's decision. He and his aides are exploring options to challenge the central bank's decision, as a listing would alter the Trust's control and leadership.

An IPO would also bring tighter regulatory oversight, along with greater scrutiny from investors of the group's internal dealings.

"When any company goes public, things become more organised," Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities Pvt, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.

"There would be greater accountability and greater transparency, and also better value unlocking for the entire group," he added.

Options before Tata Sons A Tata Sons board meeting is reportedly scheduled for Thursday, where the company's next course of action is likely to be discussed. The six-member board meeting comes against the backdrop of a deadlock over the chairman selection process, as well as differences among the trustees over an IPO.

According to an earlier Mint report, Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata wants Tata Sons to remain private, while Venu Srinivasan, the Trusts' vice chairman and second nominee on Tata Sons' board, has reversed his stance and endorsed a public listing.