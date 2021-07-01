RBI finds 'probable' related party loans by Srei group

Meanwhile, Srei Infrastructure Finance also said its board of directors has passed a resolution to raise up to Rs2,500 crore. That apart, Srei Equipment Finance has received a term sheet from Singapore's Makara Capital Partners for an investment of Rs2,200 crore by way of capital and has also received a term sheet from US-based Arena Investors LP for investment of Rs2,000 crore, it added. The company said it has received expressions of interest from several other global private investment firms, including Cerberus Global Investments, Charlestown Capital Advisors, CarVal Investors LP, Varde Partners Asia Pte. Ltd. and Maystone Capital.