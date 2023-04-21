RBI gives HDFC Bank selective regulatory relief post HDFC merger2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 06:34 PM IST
- RBI has permitted the bank to meet priority sector lending requirements in a staggered fashion over three years
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed HDFC Bank Ltd and Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) selective regulatory relief to smooth out the merger between the two organisations, set to conclude by July this year.
