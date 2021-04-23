RBI gives nod to appoint Atanu Chakraborty as Part-time Chairman of HDFC Bank

RBI gives nod to appoint Atanu Chakraborty as Part-time Chairman of HDFC Bank1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
- The appointment will be w.e.f. May 5, 2021 for three years, the bank said.
The Reserve Bank of India has approved appointment of Atanu Chakraborty as the Part-time Chairman of HDFC Bank.
The bank in an exchange filing said that the central bank has approved the appointment of Mr. Atanu Chakraborty as the Part Time Chairman of the Bank for a period of 3 years w.e.f. May 5, 2021 or the date of his taking charge, whichever is later.
A meeting of the board of directors of the bank will be convened in due course inter‐alia to consider the appointment of Mr Atanu Chakraborty as the Part Time Chairman and Additional Independent Director of the Bank, it added.
Mint in December had reported that the Former economic affairs secretary Atanu Chakraborty is set to be appointed as the next chairperson of India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank. The appointment was subject to the Reserve Bank of India’s approval.
Chakraborty is a seasoned bureaucrat and last served as the economic affairs secretary until his superannuation on 30 April. He served the Government of India, for a period of thirty five years, as a member of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in Gujarat cadre.
He has mainly worked in areas of Finance & Economic Policy, Infrastructure, Petroleum & Natural Gas. In the Union Government, he held various posts such as Secretary to Government of India in the Ministry of Finance (Dept of Economic Affairs) during 2019‐20.
