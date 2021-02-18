RBI gives nod to Piramal to take over DHFL

The Reserve Bank of India has given the nod to Piramal Group led by billionaire Ajay Piramal for the takeover of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL). The lenders are now in the process of taking the proposal to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

RBI’s approval comes a month after the Piramal Group won the bidding for the bankrupt mortgage lender.

Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money

“We understand that the RBI has approved the DHFL resolution plan from Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, submitted by the committee of creditors," Piramal Group said.

On January 15, the creditors to DHFL gave more than 94% votes in favour of the resolution plan submitted by the Piramal Group.

A resolution plan requires a minimum of 66% votes to be passed by lenders.

Other bidders such as US based Oaktree Capital got around 45% votes, while Adani Capital received 18% votes.

Oaktree’s bid was the highest at Rs35,700 crore with Piramal’s offer at ₹32,250 crore. Piramal’s offer included a higher upfront payment to creditors and equity infusion into DHFL than Oaktree.

The two groups had been engaged in an intense bidding war to take control of DHFL, which had collapsed under the weight of a severe liquidity crunch after Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services went bust in late 2018. It was pushed to NCLT in December 2019. Since then, the creditors have been attempting to reach a resolution.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via