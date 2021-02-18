RBI gives nod to Piramal to take over DHFL

RBI gives nod to Piramal to take over DHFL1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 02:06 PM IST
- The central bank's approval comes a month after the Piramal Group won the bidding for the bankrupt mortgage lender
The Reserve Bank of India has given the nod to Piramal Group led by billionaire Ajay Piramal for the takeover of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL). The lenders are now in the process of taking the proposal to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
RBI’s approval comes a month after the Piramal Group won the bidding for the bankrupt mortgage lender.
Piramal Group secures RBI nod for DHFL takeover: Report1 min read . 01:33 PM IST
More 'Brexit' companies shift to the Netherlands as uncertainty persists1 min read . 12:33 PM IST
Uber ruling at top court may change its UK business forever2 min read . 12:23 PM IST
IndusInd Bank raises ₹2021 cr via conversion of warrants issued to promoters1 min read . 12:13 PM IST
Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money
“We understand that the RBI has approved the DHFL resolution plan from Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, submitted by the committee of creditors," Piramal Group said.
On January 15, the creditors to DHFL gave more than 94% votes in favour of the resolution plan submitted by the Piramal Group.
A resolution plan requires a minimum of 66% votes to be passed by lenders.
Other bidders such as US based Oaktree Capital got around 45% votes, while Adani Capital received 18% votes.
Oaktree’s bid was the highest at Rs35,700 crore with Piramal’s offer at ₹32,250 crore. Piramal’s offer included a higher upfront payment to creditors and equity infusion into DHFL than Oaktree.
'Can't rule out conspiracy': SC disposes off suo motu proceedings against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi1 min read . 11:56 AM IST
These Maharashtra cities may face lockdown amid resurging Covid cases1 min read . 12:21 PM IST
RailTel IPO updates: Issue subscribed 11 times so far on final day2 min read . 12:49 PM IST
India fully vaccinates 3.42 lakh health workers, Maharashtra records fresh spike in virus cases3 min read . 01:05 PM IST
The two groups had been engaged in an intense bidding war to take control of DHFL, which had collapsed under the weight of a severe liquidity crunch after Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services went bust in late 2018. It was pushed to NCLT in December 2019. Since then, the creditors have been attempting to reach a resolution.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.