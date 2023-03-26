RBI gives Paytm more time to reapply for aggregator licence

RBI gives Paytm more time to reapply for aggregator licence2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 07:41 PM IST
The letter from RBI says that Paytm Payments Services Ltd (PPSL) can continue with the online payment aggregation business, while it awaits approval from government for past investment from One 97 Communications Ltd into PPSL as per FDI guidelines, says Paytm
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended an earlier deadline for Paytm Payments Services Ltd to reapply for a payment aggregator licence, but has not lifted restrictions on onboarding new online merchants, parent company One 97 Communications Ltd said on Sunday.
