RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says ‘hardly any room’ to review regulatory action on Paytm Payments Bank
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das cleared on Monday that there is "hardly any room" to review the action taken against Paytm Payments Bank. Shaktikanta Das said that the central bank's decision came after a comprehensive assessment and was taken in the interest of the consumers.