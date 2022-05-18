The Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das has held meetings with MD & CEOs of select public and private sector banks on 17 May and 18 May.

The banking sector has remained resilient and has continued to improve despite facing various headwinds, Governor Das said.

He advised the banks to remain watchful of the recent geo-political developments and take mitigating measures proactively including raising of capital for ensuring that the potential impact on their balance sheets are minimised.

Shaktikanta Das also urged the banks to pay specific attention to further improve their grievance redress systems and continue to provide necessary support to the ongoing revival of economic activity.

Among other matters, issues relating to credit off-take, outlook on asset quality, collection efficiency, consumer grievance redress, setting up of Digital Banking Units, resilience of IT infrastructure and cyber security defences in banks, etc. were also discussed.

The meetings were also attended by the deputy governors along with a few senior officials of the RBI.