RBI grants approval to LIC to acquire 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday in a regulatory filing said that the Reserve Bank of India(RBI) has granted approval to Life Insurance Corporation(LIC) to acquire a 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The filing said,"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide its letter dated January 25, 2024 addressed to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), has accorded its approval to LIC for acquiring aggregate holding up to 9.99% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of HDFC Bank Limited ."

The approval has been granted with reference to the application made by LIC to RBI. The aforesaid approval granted by RBI is subject to the conditions mentioned therein including compliance with the relevant provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, RBI’s Master Direction and Guidelines on Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights in Banking Companies dated January 16, 2023 (as amended from time to time), provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, provisions of the regulations issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India, and any other guidelines, regulations and statutes as applicable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LIC has been advised by RBI to acquire the aforesaid major shareholding in the Bank within a period of one year i.e. by January 24, 2025. Further, LIC must ensure that the aggregate holding in the Bank does not exceed 9.99% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the Bank at all times.

Shares of HDFC Bank closed 1.4% lower on Thursday, while the broader NSE Nifty was down 0.5%.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank reported a 2.65 per cent rise in consolidated net profit of ₹17,258 crore for the October-December period against ₹16,811 crore in the preceding September quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The largest private sector lender, which merged mortgage lender parent HDFC into itself in July, reported a net profit of ₹16,372 crore against ₹15,976 crore in the quarter-ago period on a standalone basis.

"HDFC Bank reported a mixed quarter," according to a report by Motilal Oswal Research.

Its core net interest income grew to ₹28,470 crore during the quarter, while the other income stood at ₹11,140 crore, according to exchange filings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the asset quality front, it registered an improvement in the gross non-performing assets ratio at 1.26 per cent against 1.34 per cent in the quarter-ago period.

