The RBI has cleared the takeover of PMC Bank by Centrum, allowing it an in-principle approval to set up a small finance bank. RBI in September 2019 had put severe curbs on PMC Bank, including on cash withdrawals, amid a probe into accounting lapses. Cash withdrawals were initially capped at ₹1,000 per account for six months, but gradually relaxed to ₹100,000 in June last year.