Business News/ Companies / News/

RBI has not cancelled licence of Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank

Livemint

  • The Mumbai-based cooperative bank has 109 branches, 18 of which provide service seven days a week

Abhyudaya Cooperative bank had deposits of 10,952 crore as on 31 March 2021, as against 10,838 crore in the previous fiscal. (File Photo: Mint)

Mumbai: A document doing the rounds on social media claiming that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the licence of Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank is fake and the regulator has not issued any such instruction, an official said on Friday condition of anonymity.

The Mumbai-based cooperative bank has 109 branches, 18 of which provide service seven days a week; the bank also has 113 ATMs, as per its website.

As on 31 March 2021, the bank had deposits of 10,952 crore, as against 10,838 crore in the previous fiscal. Its loans and advances were at 6,711 crore in FY21, up from 6,654 crore in FY20, as per information available on its website.

Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST
