RBI has not cancelled licence of Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank

Mumbai: A document doing the rounds on social media claiming that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the licence of Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank is fake and the regulator has not issued any such instruction, an official said on Friday condition of anonymity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mumbai-based cooperative bank has 109 branches, 18 of which provide service seven days a week; the bank also has 113 ATMs, as per its website.

As on 31 March 2021, the bank had deposits of ₹10,952 crore, as against ₹10,838 crore in the previous fiscal. Its loans and advances were at ₹6,711 crore in FY21, up from 6,654 crore in FY20, as per information available on its website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!