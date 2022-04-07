RBI imposes curbs on Bengaluru-based bank. Details here

In a statement, RBI stated that from the close of business on April 07, 2022, the Bank shall not, without prior approval of RBI in writing grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability including borrowal of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits, disburse or agree to disburse any payment whether in the discharge of its liabilities and obligations or otherwise, enter into any compromise or arrangement and sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of any of its properties or assets except as notified in the RBI Direction.