RBI imposes monetary penalty on Indian Overseas Bank for non-compliance

As per the central bank, the inspection revealed non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI, inter-alia, to the extent the bank (i) failed to report certain instances of frauds involving ATM card cloning/skimming, to the RBI within three weeks from the date of detection, (ii) failed to ensure integrity and quality of data when it did not report credit information in CRILC on certain borrowers having aggregate exposure of ₹5 crore and above, and (iii) linked certain floating rate loans to Micro and Small Enterprises, extended by it on or after October 01, 2019, to MCLR/Base Rate instead of an external benchmark.