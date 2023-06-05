RBI imposes monetary penalty on Sawantwadi Urban Co-operative Bank, here's why2 min read 05 Jun 2023, 09:10 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India has fined Sawantwadi Urban Co-operative Bank ₹3 lakh for contravention of directions contained in the Supervisory Action Framework. The penalty came after a thorough statutory inspection of the bank.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday imposed a monetary penalty of ₹3 lakh on Sawantwadi Urban Co-operative Bank for contravention of directions contained in the Supervisory Action Framework (SAF). The co-operative bank is based in a taluka called Sawantwadi in Maharashtra.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×