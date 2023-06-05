Home/ Companies / News/  RBI imposes monetary penalty on Sawantwadi Urban Co-operative Bank, here's why
Back

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Sawantwadi Urban Co-operative Bank, here's why

 2 min read 05 Jun 2023, 09:10 PM IST Livemint

The Reserve Bank of India has fined Sawantwadi Urban Co-operative Bank ₹3 lakh for contravention of directions contained in the Supervisory Action Framework. The penalty came after a thorough statutory inspection of the bank.

RBI found out that despite SAF restrictions, the bank had sanctioned fresh loans and advances and also offered interest rates on term deposits higher than those offered by SBI.Premium
RBI found out that despite SAF restrictions, the bank had sanctioned fresh loans and advances and also offered interest rates on term deposits higher than those offered by SBI.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday imposed a monetary penalty of 3 lakh on Sawantwadi Urban Co-operative Bank for contravention of directions contained in the Supervisory Action Framework (SAF). The co-operative bank is based in a taluka called Sawantwadi in Maharashtra.

In a notification, RBI said, this action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

Read here: IKIO Lighting IPO: Ahead of subscription on Tuesday, GMP surges sharply; 10 key points here

According to the central bank, the statutory inspection of the bank conducted by RBI with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2022, and examination of the Risk Assessment Report and all related correspondence pertaining to the same, revealed, inter alia, that despite SAF restrictions, the bank had sanctioned, other than permitted category, of fresh loans and advances and had offered interest rates on term deposits higher than those offered by State Bank of India.

Following this, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed for contravention of directions issued by RBI under the Supervisory Action Framework.

Read here: SME IPO listing: Hemant Surgical Industries share price rises 100% on market debut; should you buy or hold?

"After considering the bank’s written reply to the notice, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty," RBI said.

This penalty has been imposed in the exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act), taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 05 Jun 2023, 09:10 PM IST
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout