RBI imposes monetary penalty on this small finance bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday imposed a monetary penalty to the tune of ₹57.75 lakh on Suryoday Small Finance Bank for non-compliance. RBI said, this action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers. On BSE, the small finance bank shares were on a bearish tone.

