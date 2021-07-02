Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >RBI imposes monetary penalty on Punjab and Sind Bank

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Punjab and Sind Bank

Premium
The Reserve Bank of India
1 min read . 08:41 PM IST Livemint

  • RBI imposed a penalty of 25 lakh on Punjab and Sind Bank for non-compliance with certain provisions of directions on 'Cyber Security Framework in Banks'

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday imposed a penalty of 25 lakh on Punjab and Sind Bank for non-compliance with certain provisions of directions on 'Cyber Security Framework in Banks'. The state-owned bank had reported a few cyber incidents to the RBI on May 16 and 20, 2020, the central bank said while giving details.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday imposed a penalty of 25 lakh on Punjab and Sind Bank for non-compliance with certain provisions of directions on 'Cyber Security Framework in Banks'. The state-owned bank had reported a few cyber incidents to the RBI on May 16 and 20, 2020, the central bank said while giving details.

"Examination of the incident reports and the report of the forensic analysis of the said incidents revealed, non-compliance with aforesaid directions," it said.

"Examination of the incident reports and the report of the forensic analysis of the said incidents revealed, non-compliance with aforesaid directions," it said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The RBI issued a show-cause notice to the bank.

"After considering the bank's reply to the show-cause notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and examination of further clarifications/ documents furnished by the bank, RBI came to the conclusion that to the extent the charges of non-compliance with RBI directions were substantiated, it warranted imposition of monetary penalty," the central bank said.

Meanwhile, a penalty of 1 lakh on the Nagar Sahkari Bank Limited, Etawah for contravention of certain regulations, including the one on 'Income Recognition, Asset Classification, Provisioning and Other Related Matters – UCBs'.

In both cases, the RBI said the penalty is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by them with their customers.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

RBI has a very poor track record of forecasting bad loans

Premium

Is Vodafone Idea headed for a financial crisis?

Premium

How covid's second wave pushed back investments

Premium

Credit risk funds are shying away from credit risk

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!