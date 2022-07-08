RBI imposes restrictions on New Delhi-based bank. Details here1 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 09:31 PM IST
RBI has clarified that the restrictions should not per se be construed as a cancellation of banking licence
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday imposed several restrictions on New Delhi-based Ramgarhia Co-operative Bank in view of the lender's deteriorating financial condition.