The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday imposed several restrictions on New Delhi-based Ramgarhia Co-operative Bank in view of the lender's deteriorating financial condition.

Among other curbs, the central bank has imposed a cap of ₹50,000 on withdrawal per depositor.

"In particular, a sum not exceeding ₹50,000 of the total balance across all savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor, may be allowed to be withdrawn...," the RBI said.

In addition to this, the bank has also been disallowed to grant or renew any loans, make investments or accept fresh deposits without prior approval of the RBI.

"As from the close of business on July 08, 2022, the bank shall not, without prior approval of RBI in writing, grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability including borrowal of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits, disburse or agree to disburse any payment whether in discharge of its liabilities and obligations or otherwise," the RBI said in a release.

The bank is also not allowed to enter into any compromise or arrangement and sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of any of its properties or assets except as notified by RBI.

The central has further clarified that these directions to Ramgarhia Co-operative Bank should not per se be construed as a cancellation of banking licence by the RBI.

"The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions as stated in the Directions till its financial position improves," it added.

The Reserve Bank said it may consider modifications of the directions depending upon circumstances.



